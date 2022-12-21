Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Nevada

Current Records: Norfolk State 9-4; Nevada 9-3

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will stay at home another game and welcome the Norfolk State Spartans at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Wolf Pack beat the UC San Diego Tritons 64-56 last Wednesday. Nevada can attribute much of their success to guard Kenan Blackshear, who had 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina A&T Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Norfolk State proved too difficult a challenge. Norfolk State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past North Carolina A&T 70-66.

Their wins bumped Nevada to 9-3 and the Spartans to 9-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wolf Pack and Norfolk State clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.