Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nevada vs. San Diego State basketball game
Who's Playing
San Diego State @ Nevada
Current Records: San Diego State 27-1; Nevada 19-10
What to Know
The Nevada Wolf Pack and the #5 San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack are looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
Nevada didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 victory. Nevada's guard Jalen Harris did his thing and had 23 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, San Diego State beat the Colorado State Rams 66-60 on Tuesday. The top scorers for San Diego State were guard Malachi Flynn (17 points) and forward Matt Mitchell (15 points).
The wins brought Nevada up to 19-10 and San Diego State to 27-1. Nevada is 12-6 after wins this season, San Diego State 25-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
San Diego State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nevada.
- Jan 18, 2020 - San Diego State 68 vs. Nevada 55
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 56
- Mar 09, 2019 - Nevada 81 vs. San Diego State 53
- Feb 20, 2019 - San Diego State 65 vs. Nevada 57
- Mar 09, 2018 - San Diego State 90 vs. Nevada 73
- Mar 03, 2018 - San Diego State 79 vs. Nevada 74
- Feb 10, 2018 - Nevada 83 vs. San Diego State 58
- Feb 12, 2017 - San Diego State 70 vs. Nevada 56
- Jan 04, 2017 - Nevada 72 vs. San Diego State 69
- Mar 11, 2016 - San Diego State 67 vs. Nevada 55
- Jan 26, 2016 - San Diego State 57 vs. Nevada 54
-
