Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Nevada

Current Records: San Diego State 27-1; Nevada 19-10

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the #5 San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack are looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Nevada didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 victory. Nevada's guard Jalen Harris did his thing and had 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, San Diego State beat the Colorado State Rams 66-60 on Tuesday. The top scorers for San Diego State were guard Malachi Flynn (17 points) and forward Matt Mitchell (15 points).

The wins brought Nevada up to 19-10 and San Diego State to 27-1. Nevada is 12-6 after wins this season, San Diego State 25-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

San Diego State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Nevada.