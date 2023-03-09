Who's Playing

San Jose State @ Nevada

Regular Season Records: San Jose State 19-12; Nevada 22-9

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans are 1-11 against the Nevada Wolf Pack since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. SJSU and Nevada are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Thomas & Mack Center in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Spartans should still be riding high after a victory, while Nevada will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when SJSU and the Air Force Falcons clashed this past Saturday, but SJSU ultimately edged out the opposition 63-61. Guard Omari Moore took over for SJSU, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 52% of their total).

Speaking of close games: the Wolf Pack entered their contest against the UNLV Rebels this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Nevada as they fell 69-67 to UNLV. Nevada didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Guard Jarod Lucas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SJSU is 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Spartans, the Wolf Pack rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Nevada have won 11 out of their last 12 games against San Jose State.