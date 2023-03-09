Who's Playing
San Jose State @ Nevada
Regular Season Records: San Jose State 19-12; Nevada 22-9
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans are 1-11 against the Nevada Wolf Pack since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. SJSU and Nevada are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Thomas & Mack Center in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Spartans should still be riding high after a victory, while Nevada will be looking to get back in the win column.
Things were close when SJSU and the Air Force Falcons clashed this past Saturday, but SJSU ultimately edged out the opposition 63-61. Guard Omari Moore took over for SJSU, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 52% of their total).
Speaking of close games: the Wolf Pack entered their contest against the UNLV Rebels this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for Nevada as they fell 69-67 to UNLV. Nevada didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Guard Jarod Lucas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points in addition to six rebounds.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SJSU is 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 8.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Spartans, the Wolf Pack rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Nevada have won 11 out of their last 12 games against San Jose State.
- Feb 21, 2023 - Nevada 66 vs. San Jose State 51
- Jan 07, 2023 - Nevada 67 vs. San Jose State 40
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nevada 90 vs. San Jose State 60
- Feb 15, 2022 - Nevada 81 vs. San Jose State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Nevada 95 vs. San Jose State 77
- Jan 08, 2020 - San Jose State 70 vs. Nevada 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Nevada 92 vs. San Jose State 53
- Feb 21, 2018 - Nevada 80 vs. San Jose State 67
- Jan 17, 2018 - Nevada 71 vs. San Jose State 54
- Mar 01, 2017 - Nevada 82 vs. San Jose State 67
- Dec 28, 2016 - Nevada 80 vs. San Jose State 55
- Feb 17, 2016 - Nevada 61 vs. San Jose State 55