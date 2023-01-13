Who's Playing

Utah State @ Nevada

Current Records: Utah State 14-3; Nevada 14-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Nevada Wolf Pack are heading back home. The Wolf Pack and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET Friday at Lawlor Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Utah State winning the first 78-49 on the road and Nevada taking the second 85-72.

Nevada came up short against the San Diego State Aztecs on Tuesday, falling 74-65. One thing holding Nevada back was the mediocre play of guard Jarod Lucas, who did not have his best game: he played for 33 minutes with 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Utah State took their game against the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday by a conclusive 83-63 score. The Aggies got double-digit scores from four players: forward Taylor Funk (22), forward Dan Akin (16), guard Sean Bairstow (14), and guard Max Shulga (14).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Wolf Pack are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Utah State's win lifted them to 14-3 while Nevada's loss dropped them down to 14-4. In Utah State's victory, Taylor Funk had 22 points in addition to five boards and Dan Akin posted a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds. We'll see if Nevada have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a slight 2-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won eight out of their last 14 games against Utah State.