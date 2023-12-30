Who's Playing

Fresno Pacific Sunbirds @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Fresno Pacific 0-1, Nevada 12-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Nevada. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Sunday, the Wolf Pack earned a 72-64 victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Among those leading the charge was Kenan Blackshear, who scored 30 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jarod Lucas, who scored 20 points.

Fresno Pacific kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. They fell 77-66 to the Bulldogs. Fresno Pacific has not had much luck with Fresno State recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Wolf Pack's victory bumped their record up to 12-1. As for the Sunbirds, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nevada have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fresno Pacific struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Nevada against Fresno Pacific in their previous meeting back in December of 2015 as the squad secured a 119-70 win. Will Nevada repeat their success, or does Fresno Pacific have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 46.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.