Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: New Mexico 19-5, Nevada 19-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

New Mexico is 1-9 against the Wolf Pack since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Coming off a loss in a game New Mexico was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Lobos had to settle for a 80-77 loss against the Rebels. New Mexico has struggled against the Rebels recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Donovan Dent, who scored 20 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaelen House, who scored 20 points.

Even though they lost, New Mexico smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Nevada ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They managed a 70-66 win over the Aztecs. The win was familiar territory for Nevada who now have three in a row.

Nevada's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jarod Lucas, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Lucas didn't help Nevada's cause all that much against the Aggies on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Lobos' defeat dropped their record down to 19-5. As for the Wolf Pack, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.1 points per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for New Mexico against the Wolf Pack in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 89-55 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Mexico since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Nevada is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolf Pack, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Nevada has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.