Who's Playing
San Jose State Spartans @ Nevada Wolf Pack
Current Records: San Jose State 8-13, Nevada 16-5
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
San Jose State is 2-8 against the Wolf Pack since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The pair will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11:00 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They suffered a grim 82-61 defeat to the Aggies. San Jose State found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.3% worse than the opposition.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Wolf Pack lost to the Lobos on Sunday, and the Wolf Pack lost bad. The score wound up at 89-55.
The Spartans have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Wolf Pack, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-5.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Jose State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
San Jose State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).
Odds
Nevada is a big 12-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 11.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 142.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nevada has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.
- Mar 09, 2023 - San Jose State 81 vs. Nevada 77
- Feb 21, 2023 - Nevada 66 vs. San Jose State 51
- Jan 07, 2023 - Nevada 67 vs. San Jose State 40
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nevada 90 vs. San Jose State 60
- Feb 15, 2022 - Nevada 81 vs. San Jose State 72
- Feb 08, 2020 - Nevada 95 vs. San Jose State 77
- Jan 08, 2020 - San Jose State 70 vs. Nevada 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Nevada 92 vs. San Jose State 53
- Feb 21, 2018 - Nevada 80 vs. San Jose State 67
- Jan 17, 2018 - Nevada 71 vs. San Jose State 54