Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Nevada Wolf Pack

Current Records: Weber State 1-1, Nevada 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center -- Reno, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.93

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will face off against the Weber State Wildcats at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Nevada is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 154.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 63-53 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Wolf Pack.

Nevada's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kobe Sanders, who earned 20 points plus five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Davidson, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they won, Nevada struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 118 points the game before, Weber State faltered in their matchup on Friday. They were completely outmatched by Oregon State on the road and fell 76-48.

Blaise Threatt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and four steals. What's more, he also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Nevada pushed their record up to 2-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Weber State, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Nevada, as the team is favored by a full 16.5 points. They finished last season with a 19-11 record against the spread.

Nevada strolled past Weber State when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 72-55. Will Nevada repeat their success, or does Weber State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nevada is a big 16.5-point favorite against Weber State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolf Pack, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.