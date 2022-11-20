Who's Playing

Boston University @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Boston University 3-1; New Hamp. 2-1

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New Hamp. Wildcats at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lundholm Gym. Bragging rights belong to Boston University for now since they're up 4-0-1 across their past five matchups.

The Terriers took their contest at home this past Thursday with ease, bagging a 102-66 victory over the Hartford Hawks.

Meanwhile, the game between New Hamp. and the Fordham Rams last week was not a total blowout, but with New Hamp. falling 79-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Kyree Brown had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-17 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston University is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Boston University's win lifted them to 3-1 while New Hamp.'s loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Boston University can repeat their recent success or if the Wildcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston University won four games and tied one game in their last five contests with New Hamp.