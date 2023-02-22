Who's Playing

Maine @ New Hamp.

Current Records: Maine 11-15; New Hamp. 12-13

What to Know

The New Hamp. Wildcats and the Maine Black Bears will face off in an America East clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Lundholm Gym. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The UMBC Retrievers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday New Hamp. proved too difficult a challenge. The Wildcats beat the Retrievers 75-66.

Meanwhile, things were close when Maine and the Albany Great Danes clashed this past Saturday, but the Black Bears ultimately edged out the opposition 74-72.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Hamp. is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with New Hamp., who are 11-12 against the spread.

New Hamp. is now 12-13 while Maine sits at 11-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wildcats have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Black Bears have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Hamp. have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Maine.