Who's Playing
UMass Lowell @ New Hamp.
Current Records: UMass Lowell 17-5; New Hamp. 9-10
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the New Hamp. Wildcats last season on scores of 61-67 and 48-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The River Hawks and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. will be strutting in after a victory while UMass Lowell will be stumbling in from a loss.
The point spread favored UMass Lowell on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-70 to the Maine Black Bears.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between New Hamp. and the Albany Great Danes on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wildcats wrapped it up with an 84-65 win at home.
The River Hawks are now 17-5 while New Hamp. sits at 9-10. New Hamp. is 3-5 after wins this year, and UMass Lowell is 4-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire
Series History
New Hamp. have won ten out of their last 16 games against UMass Lowell.
- Mar 01, 2022 - New Hamp. 64 vs. UMass Lowell 48
- Jan 22, 2022 - New Hamp. 67 vs. UMass Lowell 61
- Feb 28, 2021 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. New Hamp. 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - New Hamp. 69 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - New Hamp. 74 vs. UMass Lowell 63
- Feb 05, 2021 - UMass Lowell 74 vs. New Hamp. 69
- Mar 03, 2020 - UMass Lowell 63 vs. New Hamp. 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - UMass Lowell 77 vs. New Hamp. 75
- Feb 06, 2019 - UMass Lowell 72 vs. New Hamp. 62
- Jan 09, 2019 - New Hamp. 68 vs. UMass Lowell 64
- Feb 27, 2018 - UMass Lowell 92 vs. New Hamp. 77
- Jan 15, 2018 - New Hamp. 74 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Feb 22, 2017 - New Hamp. 78 vs. UMass Lowell 67
- Jan 25, 2017 - New Hamp. 80 vs. UMass Lowell 71
- Feb 17, 2016 - New Hamp. 80 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Jan 21, 2016 - New Hamp. 78 vs. UMass Lowell 76