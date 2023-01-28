Who's Playing

UMass Lowell @ New Hamp.

Current Records: UMass Lowell 17-5; New Hamp. 9-10

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks lost both of their matches to the New Hamp. Wildcats last season on scores of 61-67 and 48-64, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The River Hawks and New Hamp. will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym. New Hamp. will be strutting in after a victory while UMass Lowell will be stumbling in from a loss.

The point spread favored UMass Lowell on Wednesday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 75-70 to the Maine Black Bears.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between New Hamp. and the Albany Great Danes on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wildcats wrapped it up with an 84-65 win at home.

The River Hawks are now 17-5 while New Hamp. sits at 9-10. New Hamp. is 3-5 after wins this year, and UMass Lowell is 4-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Hamp. have won ten out of their last 16 games against UMass Lowell.