Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Binghamton 8-9, New Hamp. 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, New Hamp. is heading back home. The New Hamp. Wildcats and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lundholm Gym. Binghamton took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on New Hamp., who comes in off a win.

New Hamp. and UMBC couldn't quite live up to the 169.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Wildcats walked away with a 64-58 victory over the Retrievers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Binghamton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a grim 80-60 defeat to the River Hawks. That's two games in a row now that Binghamton has lost by exactly 20 points.

The Wildcats' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 11-7. As for the Bearcats, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: New Hamp. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, New Hamp. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Those brave souls putting their money on Binghamton against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-10 ATS record can't hold a candle to New Hamp.'s 11-6.

Odds

New Hamp. is a solid 7-point favorite against Binghamton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

New Hamp. and Binghamton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.