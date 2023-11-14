Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Brown 0-2, New Hamp. 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

What to Know

The Brown Bears will head out on the road to face off against the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lundholm Gym. Brown might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Saturday.

Brown fought the good fight in their overtime match against Loyola-Md. but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Greyhounds by a score of 77-75. Brown didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 21 more assists than your opponent, a fact New Hamp. proved on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Colonels 115-38 at home. With New Hamp. ahead 59-19 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

This is the second loss in a row for the Bears and nudges their season record down to 0-2. As for the Wildcats, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Brown strolled past New Hamp. when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 67-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for Brown since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Hamp. and Brown both have 1 win in their last 2 games.