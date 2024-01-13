Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Bryant 10-7, New Hamp. 9-6

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

What to Know

Bryant and New Hamp. are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lundholm Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs beat the Bearcats 77-69. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s game on Thursday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Black Bears by a score of 79-74.

The Bulldogs' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-7. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 99.2 points per game. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 9-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Bryant and New Hamp. are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bryant hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bryant came up short against New Hamp. when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 67-60. Can Bryant avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Hamp. and Bryant both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.