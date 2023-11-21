Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Marist 2-1, New Hamp. 2-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Lundholm Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Marist found out the hard way on Saturday. Their bruising 82-59 defeat to the Bearcats might stick with them for a while.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Colonials on Saturday and fell 79-67. New Hamp. got off to an early lead (up 13 with 9:58 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ahmad Robinson, who scored 18 points along with 3 steals. Less helpful for New Hamp. was Jaxson Baker's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Red Foxes' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Tuesday, New Hamp. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

New Hamp. is a 4-point favorite against Marist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

New Hamp. and Marist both have 1 win in their last 2 games.