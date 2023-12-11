Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-10, New Hamp. 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Stonehill College Skyhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 11th at Lundholm Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 24 to 12 on offense, a fact Stonehill College found out the hard way on Friday. The match between the Skyhawks and the Broncs wasn't a total blowout, but with the Skyhawks falling 73-56 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored New Hamp. last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-64 to the Big Green.

The last time the Skyhawks won on the road was back last Wednesday. Having now lost eight straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 1-10. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their game on Monday, New Hamp. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be Stonehill College's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-8 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Stonehill College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Hamp. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

New Hamp. is a big 13.5-point favorite against Stonehill College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

