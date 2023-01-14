Who's Playing

Albany @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Albany 6-13; New Jersey Tech 4-12

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes are 6-0 against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Albany and New Jersey Tech will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Wellness and Events Center. The Great Danes won both of their matches against New Jersey Tech last season (71-56 and 64-53) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Albany ended up a good deal behind the Bryant Bulldogs when they played on Wednesday, losing 86-69.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Tech was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the Binghamton Bearcats. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Highlanders had been the slight favorite coming in.

Albany is now 6-13 while New Jersey Tech sits at 4-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Albany has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Jersey Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Albany have won all of the games they've played against New Jersey Tech in the last nine years.