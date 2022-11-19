Who's Playing

American @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: American 1-2; New Jersey Tech 0-3

What to Know

After three games on the road, the New Jersey Tech Highlanders are heading back home. They will take on the American Eagles at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. American will be strutting in after a victory while the Highlanders will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Jersey Tech came up short against the San Diego Toreros on Sunday, falling 74-64. Despite the defeat, New Jersey Tech got a solid performance out of Miles Coleman, who had 28 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, American bagged a 71-64 win over the William & Mary Tribe on Wednesday.

New Jersey Tech is now 0-3 while the Eagles sit at 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Highlanders are stumbling into the contest with the 358th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.7 on average. Americans have had an even harder time: they are 37th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.