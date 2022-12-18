Who's Playing

Niagara @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Niagara 5-4; New Jersey Tech 1-9

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Wellness and Events Center. Niagara should still be riding high after a win, while the Highlanders will be looking to right the ship.

New Jersey Tech was close but no cigar last week as they fell 73-71 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Meanwhile, Niagara beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 67-60 last week.

New Jersey Tech is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their three home games.

New Jersey Tech is now 1-9 while the Purple Eagles sit at 5-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Highlanders are 349th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. Niagara has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 360th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Purple Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.