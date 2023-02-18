Who's Playing

Vermont @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: Vermont 16-10; New Jersey Tech 7-18

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Vermont Catamounts and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 28 of 2020. New Jersey Tech and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The Highlanders are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.

New Jersey Tech ended up a good deal behind the Binghamton Bearcats when they played on Wednesday, losing 86-67.

Meanwhile, Vermont was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the New Hamp. Wildcats 80-51 on Wednesday.

New Jersey Tech is now 7-18 while the Catamounts sit at 16-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Highlanders are stumbling into the matchup with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. To make matters even worse for New Jersey Tech, Vermont comes into the contest boasting the sixth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont have won five out of their last six games against New Jersey Tech.