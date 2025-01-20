Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Fresno State 5-13, New Mexico 15-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Bulldogs fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at The Pit. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Having struggled with six losses in a row, Fresno State finally turned things around against Air Force on Friday. They walked away with a 74-65 win over the Falcons.

Fresno State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Zaon Collins, who went 7 for 11 en route to 23 points. Collins is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Alex Crawford, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds.

Even though they won, Fresno State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, New Mexico posted their biggest victory since December 14, 2024 on Friday. They blew past Boise State 84-65. With the Lobos ahead 48-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

New Mexico's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Filip Borovicanin led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds. Borovicanin had some trouble finding his footing against San Jose State on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Tru Washington was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five assists.

Fresno State's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 5-13. As for New Mexico, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for New Mexico, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Fresno State came up short against New Mexico in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, falling 103-89. Can Fresno State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 20.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 21.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Fresno State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.