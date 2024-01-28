Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: Nevada 16-4, New Mexico 17-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

New Mexico is 1-9 against Nevada since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at The Pit. New Mexico will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

New Mexico has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Spartans on Wednesday as the Lobos made off with a 95-75 win.

New Mexico's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Donovan Dent, who scored 17 points along with six assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaelen House, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, Nevada finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 77-64 victory over the Rams on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Nevada to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jarod Lucas, who scored 28 points. Another player making a difference was Kenan Blackshear, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Lobos' victory bumped their record up to 17-3. As for the Wolf Pack, their win bumped their record up to 16-4.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: New Mexico just can't miss this season, having made 47.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Nevada struggles in that department as they've made 47.3% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

New Mexico and Nevada were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but New Mexico came up empty-handed after a 77-76 loss. Can New Mexico avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 8-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada has won 9 out of their last 10 games against New Mexico.