Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: UCSB 4-2, New Mexico 7-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos will be playing at home against the UCSB Gauchos at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Pit. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with New Mexico sitting on six straight wins and UCSB on four.

New Mexico has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat the Aggies 106-62 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as New Mexico did.

New Mexico relied on the efforts of Tru Washington, who scored 21 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds, and Jaelen House, who scored 28 points along with 4 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Dent, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Gauchos earned a 70-59 victory over the Lumberjacks on Wednesday.

The Lobos' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 88.5 points per game. As for the Gauchos, their victory bumped their record up to 4-2.

Looking ahead, New Mexico is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as New Mexico and UCSB are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. New Mexico hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.5 points per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

New Mexico is a big 12-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.