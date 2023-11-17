Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ New Mexico Lobos

Current Records: UT Arlington 2-0, New Mexico 1-1

UT Arlington has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the New Mexico Lobos at 9:00 p.m. ET at The Pit. UT Arlington will be strutting in after a win while New Mexico will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact UT Arlington proved on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Patriots at home to the tune of 95-64. With UT Arlington ahead 50-24 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 92 points the game before, New Mexico faltered in their contest on Thursday. They took a 72-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gaels.

Despite their defeat, New Mexico saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Donovan Dent, who scored 15 points along with 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all.

The Mavericks' win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Lobos, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

UT Arlington is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for UT Arlington considering the team was a sub-par 6-20 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $566.43. On the other hand, New Mexico will play as the favorite, and the team was 16-6 as such last season.

New Mexico is a big 14.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Injury Report for New Mexico

Jaelen House: Out (Hip)

