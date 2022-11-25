Who's Playing

San Diego @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: San Diego 4-1; New Mexico St. 1-1

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will take on the New Mexico St. Aggies at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at Orleans Arena. San Diego will be strutting in after a victory while New Mexico St. will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Toreros can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put the hurt on the San Diego Christian Hawks with a sharp 98-69 win.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for New Mexico St. as they fell 67-64 to the Texas-El Paso Miners two weeks ago.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Diego is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Diego, who are 2-1 against the spread.

The Toreros didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Aggies when the teams previously met five seasons ago, but they still walked away with a 65-60 victory. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does New Mexico St. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Odds

The Toreros are a slight 1-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico St. and San Diego both have one win in their last two games.