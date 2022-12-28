Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ New Mexico St.

Current Records: Southern Utah 8-5; New Mexico St. 7-5

What to Know

Get ready for a WAC battle as the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the New Mexico St. Aggies will face off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Pan American Center. New Mexico St. will be strutting in after a victory while Southern Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Thunderbirds came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes last week, falling 86-78. Four players on Southern Utah scored in the double digits: guard Harrison Butler (18), guard Cameron Healy (15), guard Tevian Jones (14), and forward Maizen Fausett (13).

Meanwhile, the North Carolina A&T Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday New Mexico St. proved too difficult a challenge. New Mexico St. came out on top against North Carolina A&T by a score of 85-76.

Southern Utah is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Southern Utah's loss took them down to 8-5 while New Mexico St.'s win pulled them up to 7-5. A win for Southern Utah would reverse both their bad luck and New Mexico St.'s good luck. We'll see if Southern Utah manages to pull off that tough task or if New Mexico St. keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.