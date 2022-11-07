Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ New Mexico

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at The Pit. Last year was nothing to brag about for New Mexico (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Southern Utah was on the positive side of .500 (23-12) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lobos were 29th worst when it came to points allowed per game last season, with the team giving up 75.3 on average (bottom 92%). The Thunderbirds' offense has more to brag about, as they they were 33rd best (top 10%) in points per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 77.7 on average.

New Mexico has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.75

Odds

The Lobos are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Lobos, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.