Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ New Mexico

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 5-3; New Mexico 8-0

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the New Mexico Lobos at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at The Pit. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Texas-San Antonio beat the Incarnate Word Cardinals 68-62 last week.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for New Mexico at home against the Western New Mexico Mustangs on Tuesday as the team secured a 102-63 win.

The Roadrunners are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Texas-San Antonio is now 5-3 while New Mexico sits at 8-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Lobos' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 15th most points per game in college basketball at 84.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Lobos are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.