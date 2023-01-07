Who's Playing
UNLV @ New Mexico
Current Records: UNLV 11-3; New Mexico 14-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #21 New Mexico Lobos are heading back home. The Lobos and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday at The Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNLV winning the first 85-56 at home and New Mexico taking the second 76-67.
New Mexico lost a heartbreaker to the Fresno State Bulldogs when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. It was close but no cigar for New Mexico as they fell 71-67 to Fresno State. New Mexico's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 22 points, and forward Morris Udeze, who had 18 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Rebels came up short against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, falling 76-67. UNLV's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Luis Rodriguez, who had 24 points in addition to six boards.
The Lobos are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take New Mexico against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $174.00
Odds
The Lobos are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UNLV have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Mexico.
- Mar 05, 2022 - New Mexico 76 vs. UNLV 67
- Jan 11, 2022 - UNLV 85 vs. New Mexico 56
- Jan 18, 2021 - UNLV 53 vs. New Mexico 46
- Jan 16, 2021 - UNLV 77 vs. New Mexico 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - UNLV 78 vs. New Mexico 73
- Jan 18, 2020 - UNLV 99 vs. New Mexico 78
- Jan 22, 2019 - UNLV 74 vs. New Mexico 58
- Jan 08, 2019 - UNLV 80 vs. New Mexico 69
- Feb 25, 2018 - New Mexico 91 vs. UNLV 90
- Jan 17, 2018 - New Mexico 85 vs. UNLV 81
- Feb 01, 2017 - New Mexico 80 vs. UNLV 77
- Jan 10, 2017 - UNLV 71 vs. New Mexico 66
- Feb 02, 2016 - New Mexico 87 vs. UNLV 83
- Jan 12, 2016 - UNLV 86 vs. New Mexico 74