Who's Playing

UNLV @ New Mexico

Current Records: UNLV 11-3; New Mexico 14-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #21 New Mexico Lobos are heading back home. The Lobos and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday at The Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNLV winning the first 85-56 at home and New Mexico taking the second 76-67.

New Mexico lost a heartbreaker to the Fresno State Bulldogs when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. It was close but no cigar for New Mexico as they fell 71-67 to Fresno State. New Mexico's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 22 points, and forward Morris Udeze, who had 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rebels came up short against the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, falling 76-67. UNLV's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Luis Rodriguez, who had 24 points in addition to six boards.

The Lobos are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take New Mexico against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $174.00

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNLV have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Mexico.