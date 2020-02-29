Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah State @ New Mexico

Current Records: Utah State 23-7; New Mexico 17-13

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Utah State and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena. The Aggies are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while New Mexico is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.

Utah State entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They steamrolled past the San Jose State Spartans 94-56 at home. Utah State got double-digit scores from four players: center Neemias Queta (23), guard Sam Merrill (18), forward Justin Bean (12), and forward Alphonso Anderson (11). That's three consecutive double-doubles for Bean.

Meanwhile, New Mexico was just a three-ball short of a win on Wednesday and fell 60-58 to the Air Force Falcons. New Mexico's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard JaQuan Lyle, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 18 points, six dimes and eight rebounds.

Utah State was able to grind out a solid victory over New Mexico when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 91-83. Utah State's victory shoved the Lobos out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Arena -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Arena -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 8-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

Utah State have won six out of their last ten games against New Mexico.