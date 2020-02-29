Watch New Mexico vs. Utah State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch New Mexico vs. Utah State basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah State @ New Mexico
Current Records: Utah State 23-7; New Mexico 17-13
What to Know
The Utah State Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Utah State and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Dreamstyle Arena. The Aggies are cruising in on a six-game winning streak while New Mexico is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
Utah State entered their game on Tuesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They steamrolled past the San Jose State Spartans 94-56 at home. Utah State got double-digit scores from four players: center Neemias Queta (23), guard Sam Merrill (18), forward Justin Bean (12), and forward Alphonso Anderson (11). That's three consecutive double-doubles for Bean.
Meanwhile, New Mexico was just a three-ball short of a win on Wednesday and fell 60-58 to the Air Force Falcons. New Mexico's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard JaQuan Lyle, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 18 points, six dimes and eight rebounds.
Utah State was able to grind out a solid victory over New Mexico when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 91-83. Utah State's victory shoved the Lobos out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Arena -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 8-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 147
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah State have won six out of their last ten games against New Mexico.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah State 91 vs. New Mexico 83
- Feb 20, 2019 - Utah State 71 vs. New Mexico 55
- Jan 26, 2019 - Utah State 68 vs. New Mexico 66
- Mar 09, 2018 - New Mexico 83 vs. Utah State 68
- Feb 14, 2018 - New Mexico 78 vs. Utah State 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Utah State 89 vs. New Mexico 80
- Jan 24, 2017 - New Mexico 74 vs. Utah State 61
- Jan 04, 2017 - Utah State 79 vs. New Mexico 75
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah State 80 vs. New Mexico 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - New Mexico 77 vs. Utah State 59
