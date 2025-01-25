Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Houston Chr. 8-11, New Orleans 4-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Houston Chr. has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The Privateers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Huskies, who come in off a win.

On Monday, Houston Chr. didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against TX A&M-CC, but they still walked away with a 76-72 victory.

Meanwhile, New Orleans couldn't handle Northwestern State on Monday and fell 73-61. The Privateers have struggled against the Demons recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Houston Chr. is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 8-11 record this season. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 4-15.

Houston Chr. was pulverized by New Orleans 84-58 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Can Houston Chr. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..