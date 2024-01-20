Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Northwestern State 4-13, New Orleans 7-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the New Orleans Privateers and the Northwestern State Demons are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Lakefront Arena. New Orleans has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Monday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Privateers had to settle for a 78-75 defeat against the Colonels.

Northwestern State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 69-64 win over the Huskies on Monday.

The Privateers' loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-10. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Demons, their victory bumped their record up to 4-13.

While only Northwestern State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, New Orleans is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Bettors picking Northwestern State against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

New Orleans came up short against Northwestern State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 74-70. Will New Orleans have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 7-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Privateers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

Series History

Northwestern State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.