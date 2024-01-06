Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 5-8, New Orleans 5-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, New Orleans is heading back home. The New Orleans Privateers and the SE Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. New Orleans might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact New Orleans found out the hard way on Friday. There's no need to mince words: the Privateers lost to the Lumberjacks, and the Privateers lost bad. The score wound up at 80-51. New Orleans has not had much luck with SF Austin recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana entered their tilt with Loyola (N.O.) with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Lions ended the year with a bang, routing the Wolfpack 87-64. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for SE Louisiana considering their 48-point performance the matchup before.

The Privateers' loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-8. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.0 points per game. As for the Lions, their victory bumped their record up to 5-8.

New Orleans didn't have too much breathing room in their game against SE Louisiana in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 82-78 win. Will New Orleans repeat their success, or does SE Louisiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Orleans and SE Louisiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.