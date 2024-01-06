Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 5-8, New Orleans 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

SE Louisiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The SE Louisiana Lions and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. New Orleans took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on SE Louisiana, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing 48 points in their last contest, SE Louisiana made sure to put some points up on the board against Loyola (N.O.) on Saturday. The Lions put the hurt on the Wolfpack with a sharp 87-64 victory.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact New Orleans found out the hard way last Friday. There's no need to mince words: the Privateers lost to the Lumberjacks, and the Privateers lost bad. The score wound up at 80-51. New Orleans has struggled against SF Austin recently, as their game last Friday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Lions pushed their record up to 5-8 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Privateers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

SE Louisiana is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

SE Louisiana came up short against New Orleans in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 82-78. Can SE Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Privateers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans and SE Louisiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.