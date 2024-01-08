Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 6-8, New Orleans 5-9

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and the New Orleans Privateers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 8th at Lakefront Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Texas A&M-Commerce found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 73-67 to the Cowboys. Texas A&M-Commerce has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 73-68 loss to the Lions. The game was a 36-36 toss-up at halftime, but New Orleans was outscored by SE Louisiana in the second.

The Lions' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8. As for the Privateers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: Texas A&M-Commerce have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given Texas A&M-Commerce's sizeable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas A&M-Commerce came up short against New Orleans in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 84-78. Can Texas A&M-Commerce avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

New Orleans and Texas A&M-Commerce both have 1 win in their last 2 games.