Who's Playing

Louisiana @ New Orleans

Current Records: Louisiana 6-1; New Orleans 2-4

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers are 0-7 against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Privateers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Louisiana at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Lakefront Arena. The Ragin Cajuns should still be feeling good after a victory, while New Orleans will be looking to regain their footing.

New Orleans was just a bucket shy of a win last week and fell 77-76 to the Denver Pioneers.

Meanwhile, Louisiana simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Loyola (LA) Wolfpack at home 104-70.

New Orleans have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Privateers are now 2-4 while the Ragin Cajuns sit at 6-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans has allowed their opponents to shoot 52.60% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Louisiana's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49.90% field goal percentage, good for 21st best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.06

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana have won all of the games they've played against New Orleans in the last eight years.