Who's Playing

NW State @ New Orleans

Current Records: NW State 11-8; New Orleans 6-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the NW State Demons and the New Orleans Privateers will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Orleans winning the first 85-77 at home and NW State taking the second 87-77.

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Demons proved too difficult a challenge. NW State beat Southeastern Louisiana 91-81.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 63-58 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

NW State's win brought them up to 11-8 while the Privateers' loss pulled them down to 6-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Demons have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 21st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won nine out of their last 15 games against NW State.