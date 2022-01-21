Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ New Orleans

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 9-9; New Orleans 8-8

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers won both of their matches against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions last season (81-76 and 80-63) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. New Orleans has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Southeastern Louisiana at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at Lakefront Arena. The Privateers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. New Orleans took down Nicholls State 78-66.

Meanwhile, the Lions didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the NW State Demons on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Privateers, who are 7-6 against the spread.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 8-8 and Southeastern Louisiana to 9-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Privateers are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.