Who's Playing
Southeastern Louisiana @ New Orleans
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 9-9; New Orleans 8-8
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers won both of their matches against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions last season (81-76 and 80-63) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. New Orleans has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Southeastern Louisiana at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 20 at Lakefront Arena. The Privateers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Nicholls State Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday New Orleans proved too difficult a challenge. New Orleans took down Nicholls State 78-66.
Meanwhile, the Lions didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the NW State Demons on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, New Orleans is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Privateers, who are 7-6 against the spread.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 8-8 and Southeastern Louisiana to 9-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when New Orleans and Southeastern Louisiana clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
Odds
The Privateers are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Southeastern Louisiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 10, 2021 - New Orleans 80 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 63
- Mar 06, 2021 - New Orleans 81 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 76
- Jan 30, 2021 - Southeastern Louisiana 79 vs. New Orleans 73
- Mar 07, 2020 - New Orleans 79 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 69
- Feb 01, 2020 - New Orleans 84 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 73
- Mar 06, 2019 - Southeastern Louisiana 81 vs. New Orleans 67
- Feb 20, 2019 - New Orleans 89 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 68
- Feb 28, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 68 vs. New Orleans 64
- Feb 14, 2018 - Southeastern Louisiana 71 vs. New Orleans 64
- Mar 02, 2017 - Southeastern Louisiana 63 vs. New Orleans 58
- Feb 11, 2017 - New Orleans 60 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 52
- Mar 09, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 84 vs. New Orleans 74
- Mar 03, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 61 vs. New Orleans 60
- Feb 24, 2016 - Southeastern Louisiana 93 vs. New Orleans 81