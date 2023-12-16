Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: N.J. Tech 2-7, Niagara 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a victory while N.J. Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

Niagara scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Bengals 113-64 at home. That 113-64 margin sets a new team best for Niagara this season.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-59 to the Demon Deacons. N.J. Tech found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition.

The Purple Eagles' win ended a five-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-6. As for the Highlanders, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 38.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara came up short against N.J. Tech in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 62-53. Will Niagara have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N.J. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.