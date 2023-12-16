Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: N.J. Tech 2-7, Niagara 2-6

The Niagara Purple Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a victory while N.J. Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

Niagara scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Bengals 113-64 at home. That 113-64 margin sets a new team best for Niagara this season.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 83-59 to the Demon Deacons. N.J. Tech found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition.

The Purple Eagles' win ended a five-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-6. As for the Highlanders, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 38.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara came up short against N.J. Tech in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 62-53. Will Niagara have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N.J. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

  • Dec 18, 2022 - N.J. Tech 62 vs. Niagara 53