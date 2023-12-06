Who's Playing

St. Bona. Bonnies @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: St. Bona. 5-2, Niagara 1-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

What to Know

Niagara will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the St. Bona. Bonnies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Niagara might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Sunday.

The point spread may have favored Niagara last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bobcats. Niagara has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, St. Bona. had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 80-65 win over the Bulls. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as St. Bona. did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mika Adams-Woods, who scored 20 points along with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chad Venning, who scored 23 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Purple Eagles have yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 1-5 record. As for the Bonnies, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Niagara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 27 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Bona. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Niagara lost to St. Bona. at home by a decisive 87-70 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2019. Will Niagara have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

St. Bona. is a big 8-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bonnies as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Niagara.