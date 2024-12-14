Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: St. Francis 4-6, Niagara 4-6

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

What to Know

St. Francis has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles took a loss in their last match and will be looking to turn the tables on the Red Flash, who come in off a win.

St. Francis is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 107-55 win over PSU Shenango. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest victory of the season.

St. Francis was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 21.6.

Meanwhile, Niagara entered their matchup against Merrimack on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Niagara lost to Merrimack at home by a decisive 80-62 margin.

St. Francis' win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for Niagara, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-6.

St. Francis came up short against Niagara in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 69-61. Can St. Francis avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Francis has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Niagara.