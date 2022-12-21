Who's Playing

Binghamton @ Niagara

Current Records: Binghamton 4-7; Niagara 5-5

What to Know

The Binghamton Bearcats will take on the Niagara Purple Eagles on the road at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gallagher Center. The Bearcats will be strutting in after a win while Niagara will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Binghamton made easy work of the SUNY-Oneonta Red Dragons this past Saturday and carried off an 86-58 victory.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles came up short against the New Jersey Tech Highlanders on Sunday, falling 62-53.

Binghamton is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Niagara's loss took them down to 5-5 while Binghamton's win pulled them up to 4-7. We'll see if Niagara can steal Binghamton's luck or if the Bearcats records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Purple Eagles are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.