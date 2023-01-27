Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Niagara

Current Records: Manhattan 6-12; Niagara 10-9

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Purple Eagles and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a loss.

Niagara came out on top in a nail-biter against the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday, sneaking past 59-57.

Speaking of close games: Manhattan was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 67-65 to the Rider Broncs.

Niagara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The Purple Eagles' victory brought them up to 10-9 while the Jaspers' defeat pulled them down to 6-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Niagara is stumbling into the game with the 13th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. Manhattan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 31st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Purple Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Manhattan have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Niagara.