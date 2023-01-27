Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Niagara
Current Records: Manhattan 6-12; Niagara 10-9
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Purple Eagles and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a loss.
Niagara came out on top in a nail-biter against the St. Peter's Peacocks on Sunday, sneaking past 59-57.
Speaking of close games: Manhattan was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 67-65 to the Rider Broncs.
Niagara is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
The Purple Eagles' victory brought them up to 10-9 while the Jaspers' defeat pulled them down to 6-12. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Niagara is stumbling into the game with the 13th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. Manhattan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 31st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Purple Eagles are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Manhattan have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Niagara.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Manhattan 64 vs. Niagara 59
- Feb 04, 2022 - Niagara 80 vs. Manhattan 74
- Jan 18, 2022 - Niagara 72 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 55
- Jan 15, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 49
- Feb 07, 2020 - Manhattan 77 vs. Niagara 59
- Jan 05, 2020 - Manhattan 67 vs. Niagara 62
- Feb 15, 2019 - Manhattan 64 vs. Niagara 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Manhattan 90 vs. Niagara 80
- Feb 18, 2018 - Manhattan 82 vs. Niagara 72
- Jan 24, 2018 - Niagara 72 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 26, 2017 - Manhattan 70 vs. Niagara 69
- Jan 10, 2017 - Manhattan 78 vs. Niagara 69
- Jan 17, 2016 - Manhattan 69 vs. Niagara 64
- Jan 09, 2016 - Niagara 55 vs. Manhattan 53