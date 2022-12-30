Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ Niagara

Current Records: Mount St. Mary's 5-8; Niagara 5-5

What to Know

An MAAC battle is on tap between the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gallagher Center. Niagara is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Purple Eagles beat the Binghamton Bearcats 73-67 last week.

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's was just a bucket shy of a victory last Wednesday and fell 63-62 to the Howard Bison.

Niagara's win brought them up to 5-5 while Mount St. Mary's' loss pulled them down to 5-8. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Niagara is 17th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.7 on average. The Mountaineers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 18th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.