Who's Playing

Quinnipiac @ Niagara

Current Records: Quinnipiac 17-7; Niagara 13-9

What to Know

The Quinnipiac Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bobcats and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher Center. Niagara should still be riding high after a victory, while Quinnipiac will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for Quinnipiac as they fell 79-75 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Sunday. This was hardly the result Quinnipiac or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over Mount St. Mary's heading into this game.

Speaking of close games: the Purple Eagles narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Siena Saints 56-54.

The Bobcats are now 17-7 while Niagara sits at 13-9. Niagara is 9-3 after wins this year, and Quinnipiac is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Niagara have won nine out of their last 16 games against Quinnipiac.