Who's Playing

Siena @ Niagara

Current Records: Siena 11-5; Niagara 9-6

What to Know

The Siena Saints have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Siena and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gallagher Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Saints winning the first 60-56 at home and Niagara taking the second 74-52.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Siena beat the Rider Broncs 68-63 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Niagara was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 64-59 to the Manhattan Jaspers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Siena is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The Saints are now 11-5 while the Purple Eagles sit at 9-6. Siena is 7-3 after wins this season, and Niagara is 3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena have won eight out of their last 13 games against Niagara.