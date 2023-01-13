Who's Playing
Siena @ Niagara
Current Records: Siena 11-5; Niagara 9-6
What to Know
The Siena Saints have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Siena and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gallagher Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Saints winning the first 60-56 at home and Niagara taking the second 74-52.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Siena beat the Rider Broncs 68-63 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Niagara was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 64-59 to the Manhattan Jaspers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Siena is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
The Saints are now 11-5 while the Purple Eagles sit at 9-6. Siena is 7-3 after wins this season, and Niagara is 3-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
Odds
The Saints are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Purple Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Siena have won eight out of their last 13 games against Niagara.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Niagara 74 vs. Siena 52
- Jan 28, 2022 - Siena 60 vs. Niagara 56
- Feb 21, 2021 - Siena 68 vs. Niagara 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - Niagara 64 vs. Siena 62
- Mar 04, 2020 - Siena 77 vs. Niagara 55
- Jan 19, 2020 - Niagara 72 vs. Siena 71
- Mar 03, 2019 - Siena 72 vs. Niagara 65
- Jan 17, 2019 - Siena 66 vs. Niagara 57
- Jan 05, 2018 - Niagara 84 vs. Siena 76
- Feb 18, 2017 - Siena 76 vs. Niagara 70
- Jan 04, 2017 - Niagara 71 vs. Siena 66
- Jan 26, 2016 - Siena 82 vs. Niagara 70
- Jan 02, 2016 - Siena 75 vs. Niagara 63