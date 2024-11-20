Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: Towson 2-2, Nicholls 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Towson Tigers are taking a road trip to face off against the Nicholls Colonels at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Colonels have the home-court advantage, but the Tigers are expected to win by 2.5 points.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Towson beat James Madison 67-63.

Among those leading the charge was Dylan Williamson, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Meanwhile, Nicholls suffered their biggest loss since November 28, 2023 on Friday. They took a serious blow against Cincinnati, falling 86-49. The matchup marked the Colonels' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Even though they lost, Nicholls smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive games dating back to last season.

The victory got Towson back to even at 2-2. As for Nicholls, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Towson beat Nicholls 65-55 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Towson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Towson is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.