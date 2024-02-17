Who's Playing
McNeese State Cowboys @ Nicholls State Colonels
Current Records: McNeese State 22-3, Nicholls State 13-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
Nicholls State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Colonels beat the Islanders 67-63. The win was just what Nicholls State needed coming off of a 75-56 defeat in their prior match.
Meanwhile, McNeese State stacked a tenth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Huskies 105-54 on the road. The win was nothing new for McNeese State as they're now sitting on three straight.
The Colonels pushed their record up to 13-11 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.3 points per game. As for the Cowboys, they are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 18 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-3 record this season.
McNeese State and the Colonels pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, McNeese State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-7 against the spread).
Nicholls State came up short against the Cowboys in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 77-71. Will Nicholls State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
McNeese State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 141 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.
- Mar 06, 2023 - McNeese State 77 vs. Nicholls State 71
- Jan 21, 2023 - Nicholls State 71 vs. McNeese State 68
- Jan 19, 2023 - Nicholls State 73 vs. McNeese State 64
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nicholls State 82 vs. McNeese State 73
- Jan 27, 2022 - Nicholls State 81 vs. McNeese State 71
- Mar 04, 2021 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. McNeese State 69
- Mar 04, 2020 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - McNeese State 90 vs. Nicholls State 78
- Feb 27, 2019 - McNeese State 84 vs. Nicholls State 75