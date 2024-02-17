Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: McNeese State 22-3, Nicholls State 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Nicholls State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the McNeese State Cowboys will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Colonels beat the Islanders 67-63. The win was just what Nicholls State needed coming off of a 75-56 defeat in their prior match.

Meanwhile, McNeese State stacked a tenth blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Huskies 105-54 on the road. The win was nothing new for McNeese State as they're now sitting on three straight.

The Colonels pushed their record up to 13-11 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.3 points per game. As for the Cowboys, they are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 18 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-3 record this season.

McNeese State and the Colonels pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, McNeese State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-7 against the spread).

Nicholls State came up short against the Cowboys in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 77-71. Will Nicholls State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

McNeese State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Nicholls State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against McNeese State.