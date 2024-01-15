Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: New Orleans 7-9, Nicholls State 7-9

What to Know

New Orleans has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The New Orleans Privateers and the Nicholls State Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Nicholls State is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop New Orleans in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 29% better than the opposition, a fact New Orleans proved on Saturday. They skirted past the Islanders 83-80. With that victory, New Orleans brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State fought the good fight in their overtime game against Lamar on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Cardinals by a score of 78-76. It was the first time this season that Nicholls State let down their fans at home.

The Privateers' victory bumped their record up to 7-9. As for the Colonels, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-9.

New Orleans beat Nicholls State 88-82 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Orleans since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Nicholls State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.