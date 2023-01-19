Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Nicholls State

Current Records: McNeese State 5-13; Nicholls State 8-9

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Nicholls State Colonels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2020. The Cowboys and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at David R. Stopher Gym. Nicholls State should still be riding high after a victory, while McNeese State will be looking to right the ship.

McNeese State came up short against the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday, falling 90-81.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State had enough points to win and then some against the NW State Demons on Saturday, taking their game 77-63.

McNeese State is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Cowboys against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

McNeese State is now 5-13 while Nicholls State sits at 8-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: McNeese State is fourth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. To make matters even worse for McNeese State, the Colonels enter the matchup with 18.8 takeaways on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Nicholls State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 14 games against McNeese State.