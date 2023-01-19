Who's Playing
McNeese State @ Nicholls State
Current Records: McNeese State 5-13; Nicholls State 8-9
What to Know
The McNeese State Cowboys have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Nicholls State Colonels and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2020. The Cowboys and Nicholls State will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at David R. Stopher Gym. Nicholls State should still be riding high after a victory, while McNeese State will be looking to right the ship.
McNeese State came up short against the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday, falling 90-81.
Meanwhile, Nicholls State had enough points to win and then some against the NW State Demons on Saturday, taking their game 77-63.
McNeese State is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Cowboys against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
McNeese State is now 5-13 while Nicholls State sits at 8-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: McNeese State is fourth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. To make matters even worse for McNeese State, the Colonels enter the matchup with 18.8 takeaways on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in Nicholls State's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: David R. Stopher Gym -- Thibodaux, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colonels are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 14 games against McNeese State.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nicholls State 82 vs. McNeese State 73
- Jan 27, 2022 - Nicholls State 81 vs. McNeese State 71
- Mar 04, 2021 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - Nicholls State 76 vs. McNeese State 69
- Mar 04, 2020 - Nicholls State 80 vs. McNeese State 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - McNeese State 90 vs. Nicholls State 78
- Feb 27, 2019 - McNeese State 84 vs. Nicholls State 75
- Jan 16, 2019 - McNeese State 86 vs. Nicholls State 75
- Feb 21, 2018 - Nicholls State 96 vs. McNeese State 79
- Jan 10, 2018 - Nicholls State 85 vs. McNeese State 80
- Jan 28, 2017 - Nicholls State 78 vs. McNeese State 74
- Mar 09, 2016 - Nicholls State 94 vs. McNeese State 90
- Feb 27, 2016 - McNeese State 71 vs. Nicholls State 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Nicholls State 71 vs. McNeese State 56